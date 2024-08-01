Ferris No-Hits Cedar Rapids Through Eight, Loons Top Kernels 6-1

Cedar Rapids, IA - Great Lakes starter Jackson Ferris did not allow a hit across eight scoreless innings as the Loons took game three of the series over Cedar Rapids 6-1 Thursday evening.

For the third straight game to begin the series, Great Lakes got on the scoreboard first. In the top of the second, Sam Mongelli reached on a single, moved the second on an error, then to third on a groundout and scored on a Jake Gelof RBI base hit to put the Loons on top 1-0.

In the third, the Loons blew it open. An error and a walk to begin the inning put a pair of runners on for Noah Miller, who singled to increase the Great Lakes lead to 2-0. Behind him, a Chris Newell sac fly upped the edge to 3-0, and a Dylan Campbell two-run home run put the Loons ahead 5-0.

In the fifth, singles by Miller and Newell put runners on the corners to begin the inning for Mongelli, who put Great Lakes up 6-0 with a sacrifice fly.

The 6-0 lead would be more than enough for Great Lakes starter Jackson Ferris. After finishing July with a 1.04 ERA across his four starts, Ferris began August tossing eight no-hit innings with six strikeouts en route to his fourth win of the season.

Meanwhile, Cedar Rapids reliever Mike Paredes was nearly just as strong on the mound. In his five scoreless innings out of the Kernels' bullpen, Paredes allowed just one base runner, a single, striking out four while issuing no walks.

With Ferris out of the game, Cedar Rapids got on the board and broke up the no-hit bid in the ninth. To lead off the inning, Gabriel Gonzalez blooped a double down the right field line, ending the no-hitter while moving to third on an error. A batter later, he came home to score on a Kevin Maitan sacrifice fly to put the Kernels on the board, but it was far too little too late in a 6-1 Cedar Rapids loss.

The loss is the second straight in the series with Great Lakes, and it drops the Kernels to 55-42 on the season and 18-14 in the second half. Game four of the sixth-game series is set for Friday at 6:35, with Ricky Castro on the mound opposite Maddux Bruns.

