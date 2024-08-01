River Bandits Blitz Chiefs

August 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Quad Cities River Bandits left no doubt on Thursday, scoring 15 runs on 16 hits, including three home runs, in a 15-5 win over the Chiefs.

Quad Cities scored nine of their 15 runs via the long ball, and wasted no time getting things started. After a Dustin Dickerson single, Spencer Nivens launched a two-run homer onto Adams Street to give the Bandits an early 2-0 lead.

Chiefs starter Inohan Paniagua, who had been lights out at home to the tune of a 1.70 ERA, appeared to settle in. He punched out the side in the second and whiffed seven batters over three innings.

In the fourth, however, the Bandits started to pull away. With the score 2-1, Omar Hernandez doubled down the left line to plate a pair of runs and bolster the Quad Cities lead to 4-1. Then, a Paniagua wild pitch made it 5-1.

Against Peoria reliever Benjamin Arias, the Bandits delivered the knockout blow, scoring five runs. Each of the first five batters reached in the top of the fifth inning, with Justin Johnson's three-run homer serving as the catalyst. Quad Cities exited the frame with a 10-1 lead.

With the score 10-3, Deivis Nadal hammered a 446-foot grand slam in the top of the seventh inning to extend the lead to 14-3. The visitors capped off the scoring in the eighth when Johnson lined a comebacker off of Chiefs bullpenner Dionys Rodriguez. Johnson's line drive was clocked at 106 MPH and hit Rodriguez in the right bicep. He left the game.

Chase Davis was again a bright spot for Peoria. The Cardinals 2023 first-round pick launched his first High-A homer, a two-run shot, off of Quad Cities left-hander Oscar Rayo. Davis has driven in five runs over his first three games with the Chiefs.

Michael Curialle connected on a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning as a pinch-hitter. It was his seventh long ball of the year.

Quad Cities starter Henry Williams received plenty of run support, but scattered just three hits and one run over five innings of work. He recorded his third win of the year Thursday.

The series continues Friday from Dozer Park.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.