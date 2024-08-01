Ruiz Reinstated from 7-Day IL

August 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. OF Agustin Ruiz has been reinstated from the 7-day and is active immediately. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with four on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at home tonight against Great Lakes at 6:35.

