Ruiz Reinstated from 7-Day IL
August 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. OF Agustin Ruiz has been reinstated from the 7-day and is active immediately. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with four on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at home tonight against Great Lakes at 6:35.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 1, 2024
- Ruiz Reinstated from 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Bazzana's Grand Slam Helps Power Captains' Doubleheader Sweep - Lake County Captains
- Whitecaps Win in Extras, 6-5 - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Ruiz Reinstated from 7-Day IL
- Great Lakes Strikes for 15 Runs, Routs Cedar Rapids 15-3
- Whorff Transferred to AA Wichita; Lucky, Bengard Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers; Harry Traded to Toronto; Labas Released
- Kernels Come from Three Down, Walk-off Great Lakes 4-3
- Olivar Transferred to AA Wichita; Jenkins, Clayton Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers