Jackson Ferris Throws Eight No-Hit Innings, Loons Win 6-1

August 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. - Great Lakes Loons (49-49) (15-17) starter Jackson Ferris was fantastic. The left-hander allowed no hits in eight innings against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (55-42) (18-15). Great Lakes won 6-1 on a 91-degree clear Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

- Jackson Ferris retired the first eight he faced, striking out four Kernels. The left-hander struck out six overall.

- The 20-year-old Ferris did walk four, stranding two. He ended the sixth with a double play.

- In the seventh inning, a hit-by-pitch and walk put two Kernels on. Ferris induced a lineout and fielder's choice to get through.

- Ferris added a sixth strikeout un the eighth, one of his four 1-2-3 innings.

- Cedar Rapids ended the no-hit bid in the ninth. A bloop double up the right field line by Gabriel Gonzalez just bounced fair. The Kernels added one run, but Michael Martinez retired the last two he faced.

- Great Lakes scored six runs, four in the third. Noah Miller, who had two hits, produced an RBI single. Chris Newell pushed one across on a sac fly. Dylan Campbell highlighted the inning with a longball to left field, a two-run shot, his fifth of the year.

- A Jake Gelof RBI single and Sam Mongelli sac fly were the other two runs. Mongelli has 14 of his 40 RBI this season against the Kernels.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons were three outs away from a no-hitter. The lone no-hitter in franchise history was on July 23, 2021, when Great Lakes no-hit Lake County with the combined effort of Clayton Beeter, Bobby Miller, Jake Cantleberry, and Cameron Gibbens.

Up Next

The Loons and Kernels are back tomorrow, Friday, August 2nd. The first pitch is at 7:35 pm ET.

