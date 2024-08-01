Dragons Explode for 20 Hits, Beat Lansing in 11 Innings 13-9

Lansing, Mich. - Hector Rodriguez blasted a two-run home run and Victor Acosta added a three-run triple as the Dayton Dragons broke an 8-8 tie with a five-run 11th inning on the way to a 13-9 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Thursday night.

The Dragons collected 20 hits in the win, matching their highest total in 2024. They had 15 hits on Wednesday, which was the most at the time for Dayton in a game since May 26th. Cam Collier enjoyed a huge game, collecting four hits including his second home run in the last two games.

With the win, the Dragons maintained their lead in the second half playoff race of one and one-half games over West Michigan. The 66-game second half season has reached its midpoint with 33 games to play.

Game Summary :

After scoring runs in seven of the nine innings on Wednesday, the Dragons came out with two runs in the top of the first inning on Thursday to take an early lead, keyed by a lead-off double by Carlos Jorge and a two-out run-scoring single by Leo Balcazar.

But Lansing responded with three runs in the bottom of the first, and one more in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead. The Dragons battled back with a four-run fifth inning, getting RBI singles from Hector Rodriguez and Cam Collier to even the score before Logan Tanner delivered a two-run double to give Dayton a 6-4 lead.

The Dragons added a run in the seventh on Collier's solo home run, his 15th of the year and second of the week. Collier's home gave the Dragons a 7-4 lead.

But Lansing battled back to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh on a three-run home run by Ryan Lasko to even the score at 7-7, and the score remained unchanged through nine innings.

The Dragons took an 8-7 lead in the top of the 10th on a run-scoring single by Carter Graham, but Lansing pushed across a run in the bottom of the 10th to tie the game again.

In the top of the 11th, Rodriguez drilled a two-run home run to right field with no outs to give the Dragons a 10-8 lead. The homer was the 10th of the year for Rodriguez. Collier then re-started the rally with a base hit, his fourth hit of the game, and Tanner singled with one out. Graham walked to load the bases with two outs and Victor Acosta followed with a triple to the right field corner to bring in three runs and give the Dragons a 13-8 lead. Lansing scored one run in the bottom of the inning to close out the scoring.

The Dragons 20-hit attack was led by Collier, with four hits including a homer and double. Rodriguez had two hits and drove in four runs. Jorge and Acosta each had three hits, while Tanner, Graham, and Ethan O'Donnell each had two.

The game was well-played. Neither team committed an error and the two teams combined to issue only five walks (only one by the Dragons).

Notes : Dayton outfielder Jay Allen II has broken the club record for number of times hit by pitch in a season. Allen has been plunked 18 times so far in 2024. Three players had been hit 17 times in previous years.

Up Next : The Dragons (20-13, 54-45) play at Lansing against the Lugnuts (15-18, 47-51) on Friday at 7:05 pm in the fourth game of the six-game series. Jose Franco (0-2, 3.10) will start for the Dragons against Lansing's Wander Guante (1-1, 3.24).

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 6 when the Dragons host the Lake County Captains. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

