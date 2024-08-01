Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

August 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, August 1, 2024 l Game # 33 (99)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (19-13, 53-45) at Lansing Lugnuts (15-17, 47-50)

RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 6.30) vs. RH Mitch Myers (6-4, 3.74)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the third game of a six-game series.

Connor Overton, who has thrown 59 major league innings with 10 starts (2021-23), is expected to pitch in relief tonight for the Dragons on a Minor League injury rehab assignment. Overton is on the Louisville injured list. Overton made three starts for the Reds in April of 2023, underwent Tommy John surgery, and returned to game action with the ACL Reds on May 24, 2024. Overton started for the Dragons on Saturday, allowing one run in two innings.

Streaks: The Dragons are 19-10 over their last 29 games. They are 40-26 (.606) over their last 66 (since May 12).

In the Standings: The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a one and one-half game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 12, Lansing 4. The Dragons had 15 hits, their highest total since May 26, and hit three home runs while scoring in seven of nine innings. Cade Hunter had a home run and two doubles to become the first Dragon with three extra base hits in a game since April 26 (Carlos Jorge, at Lansing). Carter Graham had three hits including a home run. Cam Collier also had a home run. Ryan Cardona went five strong innings for the win.

Current Series (July 30-August 4 at Lansing): Dayton is 1-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series: .310 batting average (22 for 71); 7.0 runs/game (14 R, 2 G); 3 home runs; 0 stolen bases; 6.35 ERA (17 IP, 12 ER); 1 error.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 34-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 47-30 (.610) in night games; 6-15 (.286) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,018), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,213).

Player Notes

Dragons best in July: Hitter-Carlos Jorge (.231, 3 HR, 10 RBI, .773 OPS. Starting Pitchers-Ryan Cardona (3-0, 1.74 ERA, 20.2 IP, 4 R); Jose Franco (1.29 ERA, 14 IP, 2 R). Relief Pitcher: Arij Fransen (2-0, 1.32 ERA, 13.2 IP, 2 R).

Both Midwest League weekly awards went to Dayton players for the week of July 22-28. Carlos Jorge was selected as the Player of the Week (6 G, .375, 2 HR, 2 2B, 1.440 OPS) while Gabriel Aguilera was picked as Pitcher of the Week (1 GS, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO).

Leo Balcazar in his last seven games: 10 for 28 (.357), 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 2B, 1 SB.

Carter Graham over his last three games: 5 for 12 (.417), 2 HR, 7 RBI, 2 2B.

John Murphy over his last 16 games w/Dayton: 21.1 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 26 SO, 0.42 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first eight outings since being called up from Daytona: 15.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 16 SO, 1.76 ERA, 2 Sv.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona over his last four starts has gone 20.2 innings, allowing just seven hits and four runs (1.74 ERA).

Starter Jose Franco over his last four starts: 14 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 11 SO, 1.29 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, August 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-2, 3.10) at Lansing RH Wander Guante (1-1, 3.24)

Saturday, August 3 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 12.38) at Lansing LH Will Johnston (4-4, 5.06)

Sunday, August 4 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 4.76) at Lansing RH Luis Morales (1-1, 3.60)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.