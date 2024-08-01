Rosario Saves Carp with Catch

August 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Sky Carp appeared on the verge of their fifth straight loss when Jake Fox sent a sinking line drive to left field Thursday night.

The bases were loaded, two were out and the Carp were clinging to a 3-2 lead over the Captains when Fox connected on a pitch from Evan Taylor.

Rosario got a good jump on the ball and executed a fully outstretched dive that ended with the ball in his glove, signaling a thrilling Sky Carp win.

The Carp took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a single by Brock Vradenburg. After the Captains tied the score in the bottom of the inning, a home run by Rosario made it 2-1 in the second inning.

The score would hold up until the Captains rallied for a run in the bottom of the ninth. But a fielders choice grounder by Brett Roberts plated Rosario with the go-ahead run in the 10th, and Taylor was able to close the game out with Rosario's help.

Top prospect Thomas White was outstanding, pitching five innings and allowing just one run three hits while striking out eight.

Josh Ekness followed with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

UP NEXT:

Prior to the game, infielders Wilfredo Lara and Jay Beshears were added to the roster, while the Marlins announced the release of pitcher Caleb Wurster.

The team will return home for a six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday, August 13.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.