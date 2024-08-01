Quad Cities Scores Season-High, Slugs Past Peoria

August 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Peoria, Illinois - The Quad Cities River Bandits opened August with their best offensive game of the season, recording 16 hits and plating a season-high total in a 15-5 win over the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park.

The Bandits' surge began as early as the game's first batter, as Dustin Dickerson took Inohan Paniagua's second pitch of the game into right field for a leadoff single. Six pitches later, Spencer Nivens turned it into a 2-0 Quad Cities lead with his sixth homer of the season.

While Peoria answered back on Won-Bin Cho's second-inning RBI-single, it would be the only run allowed by Henry Williams. After the right-hander responded with a scoreless third, the Bandits' bats got back into the run column in the fourth, extending the lead to 5-1 on a wild pitch and a two-run double off the bat of Omar Hernandez.

Paniagua was able to finish off the frame, but was replaced by Benjamin Arias for the fifth. The right-hander immediately ran into trouble, allowing the first five men he faced to reach, including Trevor Werner and Shervyen Newton, who notched an RBI-double and an RBI-single respectively.

Then, Justin Johnson turned on a 1-1 pitch and launched his first professional homer over the left-field wall, a three-run shot that propelled Quad Cities to a 10-1 lead.

After a 5.0-inning, one-run start from Williams, Oscar Rayo took over on the hill for Quad Cities in the sixth and although the southpaw allowed a pair of runs on a Chase Davis homer, Deivis Nadal more than made up for it in the seventh, crushing a 445-foot grand slam off Dionys Rodriguez for a 14-3 Bandits' lead.

Johnson capped off his four-hit, four-RBI night with an RBI-single in the top of the eighth, bringing Quad Cities to a 15-3 advantage.

Peoria would tag Rayo for two more tallies over the final two frames, including a pinch-hit home run from Michael Curialle, but the left-hander would close out the contest and earn his second save of the season in a 15-5 victory.

Williams (3-4) took home the win for Quad Cities with the help of five strikeouts, while Paniagua (7-7) was tagged with the loss after allowing five runs in 4.0-innings, the most in any home start for the right-hander this season.

With a 2-1 lead in the six-game series, the River Bandits return to action on Friday and send Ethan Boascker (2-1, 1.76) to the hill opposite the Chiefs' Hancel Rincon (7-5, 4.05). First pitch at Dozer Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

