Thursday's Timber Rattlers game with South Bend Postponed

August 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Thursday's game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and South Bend Cubs at Neuroscience Group Field has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 3.

Fans with tickets for Thursday's game may make an exchange for a ticket of equal or lesser value to future regular season Timber Rattlers home game. Your exact seat location might not be available, but the Timber Rattlers ticket office will do their best to get you something close and comparable. You also do not have to attend the re-scheduled game but can choose any game the rest of the regular season.

Saturday's doubleheader is a single-admission twinbill with two seven-inning games planned. Game one will start at 5:10pm. Game two will start no earlier than thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The gates to the stadium will open at 4:30pm on Saturday, which features a Shantyman Fang Bobblehead for the first 1,000 fans presented by Dairy Queen.

The Rattlers will wear the Harry Potter-themed jerseys they were scheduled to wear on Thursday night for gam one on Saturday. In game two, the Rattlers will wear their Lake Winnebago Shantymen jerseys. Both jerseys are available in an online auction at this link.

Wisconsin and South Bend will play a single, nine-inning game on Friday night. Game time is 6:40pm.

The Timber Rattlers are celebrating Fang's Birthday on Friday night, and you are invited! Bring a non-perishable food item for St. Joe's Food Pantry and receive a cupcake. Make sure to get to the ballpark early to watch Fang and his mascot friends play a kickball game sponsored by Dairy Queen. If you are one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game, you will receive a 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers card set from Fox Cities Cards. Stick around after the game for fireworks courtesy of Appleton Lathing. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks show.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action on Friday night. The game is available on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 6:20pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

