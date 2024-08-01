Tonight's Game Postponed

August 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







Tonight's game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and South Bend Cubs at Neuroscience Group Field has been postponed. The game will be played as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 3 featuring two 7-inning games starting at 5:10PM. Gates will open at 4:30pm and the Whiffer Shantymen Bobblehead will be given away to the 1st 1,000 fans at that time.

Tickets for tonight's game are good for equal value to any 2024 Timber Rattlers regular season home game.

To exchange your tickets to another game, you can call our ticket office at 920-733-4152 or by stopping out.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.