Lasko's Late HR Forces Extras, But Dragons Win in 11
August 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - Ryan Lasko launched an eighth-inning, three-run, game-tying homer over the batter's eye, but the Dayton Dragons (20-13, 54-45) battled back to outlast the Lansing Lugnuts (15-18, 47-51) 13-9 in 11 innings on a rainy Thursday night at Jackson® Field™.
The Dragons brought a 7-4 lead to the bottom of the eighth with former Major Leaguer Connor Overton on the mound. But Overton hit T.J. Schofield-Sam with a pitch, gave up a single to Jonny Butler and then allowed Lasko's first High-A home run, a majestic 435-foot clout to straightaway center.
Each team tallied in the tenth inning before Dayton put the game away in the eleventh against Dylan Hall on a Hector Rodriguez two-run homer and a Victor Acosta three-run triple.
In the bottom of the eleventh, Jared Dickey delivered a two-out RBI single off Simon Miller before Casey Yamauchi grounded out to end the game, giving Dayton a second straight win in the six-game series.
Dickey, just acquired from the Kansas City Royals organization and in his second game with the Lugnuts, finished 3-for-5 with two singles and a double, while Lasko went 2-for-5 with three runs scored and Butler finished 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
19-year-old Cam Collier led Dayton, going 4-for-5 with a walk, a double, and his 15th home run.
Friday night will see the fourth game in the six-game series, a 7:05 p.m. start with gates opening at 6 p.m. and LAFCU Fireworks following the contest. Lansing right-hander Wander Guante starts against Dayton right-hander Jose Franco. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.
