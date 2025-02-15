FC Dallas Plays Final Preseason Friendly at Atlanta United FC

February 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







MARIETTA, Georgia - FC Dallas faced Atlanta United FC in a preseason friendly, which was played in three 45-minute halves. The match ended with a 3-2 victory for Atlanta. Lalas Abubakar scored his first goal for FC Dallas in the 63rd minute of the second half. Forward Bernard Kamungo converted a penalty kick for Dallas in the 135th minute of the third half.

FC Dallas forward Luciano Acosta made his preseason debut, playing the first 30 minutes of the match.

Starting XI - First Half:

Maarten Paes, Marco Farfan, Lalas Abubakar, Sebastien Ibeagha, Shaq Moore, Ramiro (Tsiki Ntsabeleng, 31'), Sebastian Lletget, Luciano Acosta (C) (Patrickson Delgado, 31'), Pedrinho, Logan Farrington, Anderson Julio

Starting XI - Second Half:

Maarten Paes (C), Marco Farfan, Lalas Abubakar, Sebastien Ibeagha, Shaq Moore, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Sebastian Lletget, Patrickson Delgado, Pedrinho, Logan Farrington (Bernard Kamungo, 46'), Anderson Julio

Starting XI - Third Half:

Michael Collodi, Enzo Newman, Ian Charles, Momo Cisset, Josh Torquato, Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Léo Chú, 108'), Nolan Norris, Diego García, Anthony Ramirez, Bernard Kamungo (C), Tarik Scott

FC Dallas opens its 30th MLS season on Saturday, February 22 from Shell Energy Stadium taking on Texas Derby rivals Houston Dynamo FC at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on the FC Dallas App.

