Colorado Rapids Acquire $275,000 GAM from Real Salt Lake

February 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have acquired $275,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot, the club announced today. The Rapids will receive $225,000 in 2025 GAM and $50,000 in 2026 GAM.

TRANSACTIONS: Colorado Rapids acquire $275,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), as $225,000 in 2025, $50,000 in 2026, from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot, on Feb. 15, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.