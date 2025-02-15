Colorado Rapids Acquire $275,000 GAM from Real Salt Lake
February 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have acquired $275,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot, the club announced today. The Rapids will receive $225,000 in 2025 GAM and $50,000 in 2026 GAM.
