Real Salt Lake Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Colorado Rapids

February 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from Colorado Rapids in exchange for $275,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), which will be split between $225,000 in 2025 GAM and $50,000 in 2026 GAM.

RSL will train at its Herriman-based Zions Bank Training Center this weekend, with Saturday and Sunday midday sessions slated prior to Monday's flight to San José, Costa Rica, where the Utah-based Club will kick off the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday, Feb. 19, against CS Herediano. Following the first leg of the Round One series against the Costa Rican Apertura champions, RSL will then continue on to San Jose, Calif., to kick off its 21st Major League Soccer season against Western Conference rival Earthquakes, now featuring iconic American coach Bruce Arena and former RSL striker Cristian Arango.

Real Salt Lake hosts Herediano in the second leg of its First Round CONCACAF Champions Cup series on Wed., Feb. 26, with tickets still available at www.RSL.com/tickets, while its 2025 MLS home opener will be played the afternoon of Sat., March 1 against long-time West rival Seattle Sounders FC.

A year ago, RSL won 12 of 19 games played at home across all competitions, losing just three and returning its Sandy venue to its fortress-like home once again, while the Utah side's 2024 road record - with 14 away results from a 5W-5L-9T record - was second only to the new standard achieved in 2023 (11-7-5 / 38 points all competitions).

Returning nearly 23,000 minutes played from last year's roster, RSL looks to build upon a record-setting 2024 campaign, as last year saw RSL advance to the MLS Cup Playoffs for a sixth time in seven seasons (2020 the lone exception), and for the 14th time in the last 17 seasons since first qualifying in 2008 (2015, 2017 the other outliers). The 2024 MLS regular season reached an all-time high of 59 points for RSL, which finished third in the Western Conference and sixth overall in the 29-team MLS shield race, while also establishing a new all-time scoring high of 65 goals.

RSL opens 2025 seeking a fifth consecutive MLS postseason berth, and its seventh in the last eight years, on top of a highly-anticipated CONCACAF Champions Cup run, RSL's fourth-ever and first participation in the continental competition since 2016.

Tickets and information for both competitions can be accessed at www.RSL.com/tickets.

