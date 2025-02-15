Timbers Close out 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational with 2-0 Loss to Charlotte FC
February 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
INDIO, Calif. - In their final 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational match, the Portland Timbers dropped a 2-0 result to Charlotte FC on Saturday afternoon. Next week, the Timbers will open their 2025 MLS Season account when they host Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Providence Park.
Preseason Tournament Recap Presented by Old Trapper
The Timbers made their fourth Coachella Valley Invitational appearance, playing matches against the San Jose Earthquakes, Chicago Fire FC, San Diego FC and Charlotte FC (2-1-1). Four different Timbers scored a goal in the preseason tournament (Dario Zuparic, Malcolm Johnston, Felipe Mora, Gage Guerra) in the tournament, while five have tallied an assist (Kyle Linhares, Blake Pope, Cristhian Paredes, Antony, Ariel Lassiter). Additionally, Maxime Crépeau and James Pantemis helped Portland to two shutout performances against Chicago and San Diego.
Timbers ' 202 5 MLS Season Opener
Portland is set to open its 2025 MLS campaign against Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Providence Park with a 1 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff. All matches will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Goal-Scoring Plays
CLT - Kerwin Vargas, 65th minute : Kerwin Vargas slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner of the goal with a right-footed shot inside the 18-yard box.
CLT - Tyger Smalls, 89th minute : Tyger Smalls stole the ball from the midfield and threaded through the Timbers ' defense before getting inside the 18-yard box and sliding the ball into the lower-right corner of the goal.
Next Game
The Timbers will host Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Providence Park with a 1 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff. All matches will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
2025 Coachella Valley Invitational
Portland Timbers vs. Charlotte FC
Feb. 15, 2025 - Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 0 0 0
Charlotte FC 0 2 2
Scoring Summary:
CLT: Vargas, 65
CLT: Smalls, 89
Misconduct Summary:
POR: McGraw (caution), 56
CLT: Ream (caution), 75
POR: K. Miller (caution), 84
Lineup:
POR: GK Crépeau (Pantemis, 86), D Zuparic (Surman, 61), D McGraw, D K. Miller, D E. Miller, D Fory, M Chara, M Ayala (Paredes, 61), M Ortiz, F Kelsy (Lassiter, 61), F Mora
