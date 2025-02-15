Minnesota United Falls 1-0 to NYCFC at Coachella Valley Invitational

February 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

INDIO, Calif. - Minnesota United today played to a 1-0 loss against NYCFC in the team's final preseason match of 2025 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. The Loons return to Minnesota next week before they begin MLS regular season play next Saturday versus LAFC at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles at 3:30 p.m. CT.

MNUFC created early pressure in the seventh minute, seeing midfielder Joaquin Pereyra connect a thru-ball to defender Carlos Harvey. Harvey's close-range shot went just wide of the post, deflecting off an NYCFC defender and earning a corner kick for the Loons.

Forward Tani Oluwaseyi intercepted an NYCFC pass near the center circle before he brought the ball down the pitch and into New York's goalkeeper box. His shot was ultimately deflected by a defender, giving the Loons yet another corner kick.

NYCFC saw their first close scoring opportunity in the 40th minute, firing off a close-range shot by Johnny Shore, deflecting off a Loons defender and resulting in a scoreless corner kick sequence.

Both sides earned six corner kicks in the first half, but the match entered the break at 0-0.

Loons forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane gave the Minnesota side yet another close scoring chance in the 67th minute, sending the ball at close range across the six-yard box, but missed just wide of the far post.

NYCFC took the 1-0 lead in the 78th minute when Alonso Martinez connected on a thru-ball before he drove towards goal behind the Loons defense and scored.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 NYC - Alonso Martinez - 78'

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ LAFC

BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California

2.22.2025 | MLS 2025 Regular Season | Match 1

3:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/FOX/FOX Deportes/1500 ESPN)

