Colorado Rapids Acquire Midfielder Josh Atencio from Seattle Sounders FC

February 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that the club has acquired midfielder Josh Atencio from the Seattle Sounders in exchange for $1.3 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), split evenly across the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Seattle could receive an additional $300,000 in conditional GAM based on performance and will retain a portion of any future transfer fee should Atencio be traded within MLS or transferred abroad.

"We're delighted to welcome Josh to the Rapids," said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids President. "He's a young, talented midfielder who has already gained significant MLS experience and has the potential and mentality to take his game to another level. His defensive instincts, athletic profile, and composure in possession will strengthen our midfield. Josh's work ethic and tactical intelligence make him a great fit for our system, and we're looking forward to seeing him in burgundy."

Atencio, 23, spent the previous five seasons with Seattle, making 111 appearances across all competitions. He recorded two goals and two assists in 5,254 minutes played. His appearances include MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, FIFA Club World Cup, Leagues Cup, MLS is Back and U.S. Open Cup.

The 23-year-old midfielder is signed through the 2027 season, with a club option for 2028, and will occupy a U22 Initiative spot.

The Bellevue, Washington, native joined the Seattle Sounders FC Academy in 2016, later signing a professional contract with Tacoma Defiance in 2019, making 29 appearances over three seasons. He was also part of the Sounders FC Academy U-17 squad that won the 2017-18 USSDA National Championship.

At the international level, Atencio earned his first senior U.S. Men's National Team call-up in January 2024, joining the squad for a training camp in Orlando and featuring for 61 minutes in a friendly against Slovenia. He has also represented the United States at the youth level, earning caps with the U-15 and U-17 national teams.

Josh Atencio

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-1

Weight: 174

Birthdate: January 21, 2002

Birthplace: Bellevue, WA

Nationality: USA

