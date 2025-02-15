San Diego FC Runs Amok in 6-0 Win over New York Red Bulls

February 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC (SDFC) wrapped up preseason preparations with a dominant 6-0 win over the New York Red Bulls in the Club's third and final match of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational. Anders Dreyer led the scoring with a brace, while Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Luca de la Torre, Marcus Ingvartsen, and Emmanuel Boateng each added a goal.

SDFC opened the scoring in the 8th minute when Lozano found Dreyer on the right, who cut inside and buried a left-footed shot past New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel. Nine minutes later, Lozano doubled the lead, beating Coronel one-on-one to finish a breakaway. Just before halftime, De la Torre made it 3-0, controlling a long ball from Jeppe Tverskov and slotting it home in the 40th minute.

Match Highlights

In the 61st minute, SDFC extended its lead to 4-0 as De la Torre set up Dreyer, who slotted home his second goal of the match. Three minutes later, Lozano found a wide-open Ingvartsen, who buried a left-footed shot to make it 5-0 in the 64th minute. In the 90th minute, SDFC was awarded a penalty after forward Onni Valakari was brought down in the box by NYRB defender Tim Parker. Boateng converted the penalty kick to round out San Diego's afternoon with a 6-0 win.

Up next, SDFC will kick off its inaugural season when they travel to face the LA Galaxy in the 2025 MLS Regular Season opening match at 4 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

MATCH INFORMATION

2025 Preseason - Coachella Valley Invitational

San Diego FC 6-0 New York Red Bulls

Feb. 15, 2025 - Empire Polo Grounds - Indio, Calif.

Scoring Summary:

SDFC (1-0) - Anders Dreyer 8' (Assisted by Hirving "Chucky" Lozano)

SDFC (2-0) - Hirving "Chucky" Lozano 17'

SDFC (3-0) - Luca de la Torre 40' (Assisted by Jeppe Tverskov)

SDFC (4-0) - Anders Dreyer 61' (Assisted by Luca de la Torre)

SDFC (5-0) - Marcus Ingvartsen 64' (Assisted by Hirving "Chucky" Lozano)

SDFC (6-0) - Emmanuel Boateng 90' (PK)

Misconduct Summary:

NYRB - Omar Valencia (caution) 34'

SDFC - Luca de la Torre (caution) 39'

SDFC - Aníbal Godoy (caution) 42'

SDFC - Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (caution) 50'

NYRB - Noah Eile (caution) 52'

SAN DIEFO FC: CJ Dos Santos, Jasper Löffelsend (Alejandro Alvarado Jr., 67'), Christopher McVey, Paddy McNair, Franco Negri (Ian Pilcher, 28'), Jeppe Tverskov (Hamady Diop, 76'), Aníbal Godoy (Anisse Saidi, 75'), Luca de la Torre (Onni Valakari, 67'), Anders Dreyer (Emmanuel Boateng, 67'), Marcus Ingvartsen (Alex Mighten, 67'), Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Tomás Ángel, 66')

Substitutes: Jacob Jackson, Pablo Sisniega

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

NEXT GAME

Next up, SDFC will be making its 2025 MLS Regular Season debut against the LA Galaxy on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 4:00 p.m. PT at Dignity Health Sports Park.

