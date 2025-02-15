LA Galaxy Close out 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational Action against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday Afternoon
February 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
INDIO, Calif. - Playing in their final match of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational, the LA Galaxy fell 1-0 to Chicago Fire FC at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., on Saturday afternoon. Next up, the LA Galaxy play host to San Diego FC in the 2025 MLS Regular Season Opener at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Feb. 23 (4:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
2025 Coachella Valley Invitational Recap
In four matches played during the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational, the Galaxy held a record of 1-1-2. The Galaxy and Austin FC played to a 1-1 draw on Feb. 5, LA and Charlotte FC battled to a 2-2 draw and the Galaxy earned a 2-1 win over Minnesota United FC on Feb. 12. Tucker Lepley led the Galaxy with two goals scored during the 2025 preseason, while Maya Yoshida, Miguel Berry and Gabriel Pec each tallied a goal.
Goal-Scoring Plays
CHI - Brian Gutierrez (Tom Barlow), 22nd minute: After Chicago picked up a loose ball just outside the 18-yard box, Brian Gutierrez's ensuing shot was fired into the top right corner of the goal.
Next Up
The LA Galaxy play host to San Diego FC in the 2025 MLS Regular Season Opener at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Feb. 23 (4:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
2025 Coachella Valley Invitational
LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 - Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
LA Galaxy 0 0 0
Chicago Fire FC 1 0 1
Scoring Summary:
CHI: Gutierrez (Barlow), 22
Lineups:
LA: GK Novak Mićović; D John Nelson (Julián Aude, 76), D Maya Yoshida © (Zanka, 72), D Emiro Garces (Mauricio Cuevas, 80), D Miki Yamane, M Lucas Sanabria (Ruben Ramos Jr., 72), M Marco Reus (Elijah Wynder, 45), M Edwin Cerrillo, F Gabriel Pec, F Diego Fagundez, F Christian Ramirez (Miguel Berry, 72)
Substitutes Not Used: GK John McCarthy, GK JT Marcinkowski, GK Brady Scott; D Eriq Zavaleta, D Ascel Essengue, M Isaiah Parente, M Sean Davis, M Tucker Lepley, M Sean Karani - II, F Aaron Bibout
II - Ventura County FC
Weather: Clear, 73 degrees
*All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial
