Sounders FC Acquires up to $1.6 Million in General Allocation Money from the Colorado Rapids in Exchange for Josh Atencio

February 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC midfielder Josh Atencio

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has traded midfielder Josh Atencio to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $650,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $650,000 in 2026 GAM, as well as up to an additional $300,000 of GAM if certain performance metrics are met. Seattle also retains a percentage of any future transfer fee if Atencio is moved outside of MLS or within the league. The 23-year-old appeared in 111 matches across all competitions for Seattle since signing with the First Team in 2020, following a standout career with the Sounders FC Academy and Tacoma Defiance.

"We want to sincerely thank Josh for his time with the Sounders organization, from his early days in our academy to his contributions at the First Team level. He's been a dedicated professional and a great representative of our club," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "Part of our commitment to player development is ensuring that each individual has the right opportunity to maximize their potential. While we always strive to create those opportunities in Seattle, we also recognize that sometimes a fresh start can be the best path forward. We're pleased to have worked with Josh to find a situation where he can continue to grow, and we wish him nothing but success in Colorado."

Atencio has appeared in 91 MLS regular-season games and seven postseason matches for Sounders FC since signing with the First Team in 2020, recording one goal and four assists. He also has appeared in five Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches and six Leagues Cup fixtures, in addition to starting in Seattle's match against Al Ahly at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco. He is coming off a 2024 season in which he appeared in 28 matches across all competitions and scored a goal in Sounders FC's 2-1 win over Sacramento Republic FC in U.S. Open Cup action. Atencio also represented the U.S. Men's National Team at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

"Josh has been a great player to coach and an even better person to have in our locker room. He came up through our system, put in the work and always carried himself with class," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "We appreciate everything he's given to the club, and while it's always tough to see a Homegrown Player move on, we know this is a great opportunity for him to continue his growth. On behalf of the entire coaching staff, I want to thank Josh for his time with the Sounders and wish him all the best in this next chapter with Colorado."

The Bellevue native joined Sounders FC Academy in 2016, later signing a professional contract with Tacoma Defiance in 2019. He started 26 of 29 appearances for Defiance over three seasons (two as an Academy player), recording two goals and one assist before signing a First Team contract. Atencio was part of the Sounders FC Academy U-17 squad that won the 2017-2018 USSDA National Championship. On the international stage, Atencio was recently called-up to the United Stated Men's National Team for a camp in Orlando and friendly against Slovenia on January 20. He has also been capped by the U.S. U-15 and U-17 Youth National Teams.

Sounders FC begins its 2025 campaign on Wednesday, February 19 in Guatemala with the first leg of its Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup with Antigua GFC (5:00 p.m. PT). Sounders FC then returns home for its 2025 MLS season opener on Saturday, February 22 against Charlotte FC on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC trades midfielder Josh Atencio to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $650,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $650,000 in 2026 GAM, as well as up to an additional $300,000 of GAM if certain performance metrics are met, on February 15, 2025. Seattle also retains a percentage of a future transfer fee if Atencio is moved outside of MLS or within the league.

