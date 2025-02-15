Toronto FC Acquire Norwegian Forward Ola Brynhildsen

February 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today the signing of Norwegian forward Ola Brynhildsen on a 12-month loan through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season from Danish side FC Midtjylland utilizing Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). The loan agreement runs through December 31, 2025, with a purchase option at the end of the 2025 season. He will be added to the club's roster pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC), work permit and medicals.

"We are excited to welcome Ola to Toronto FC. As a young talent, Ola has consistently delivered double-digit goal contributions and is currently coming off a very impactful 2024 season," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "As soon as we established our new direction as a club this offseason, Ola was one of the first targets we met with in our effort to add a new dynamic to our team. His direct playing style and relentless approach to the attack will be a valuable addition to our team as we strive to enhance our ability to pose a threat to our opponents in different phases of the game. We are thrilled to bring a player of his potential to our club, and we want to thank FC Midtjylland for their collaboration over the past months to get this deal over the line."

Brynhildsen, 25, has spent the past two seasons (2023/2024, 2024/2025) with Midtjylland, where he has registered eight goals through 38 appearances in all competitions. The striker made an instant impact in Midtjylland when he scored his first goal on his debut against Aarhus GF on September 3, 2023, and helped the club lift the 2023/2024 Danish Superliga title. In 2024, the forward also went on a short loan spell to Molde FK, his second stint at the Norwegian club, where he registered 12 goals and two assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.

Prior to his time with Midtjylland, the Norwegian spent four seasons with Molde, where he made 138 appearances, contributing 42 goals and 26 assists in all competitions. He made his club debut against Aalesunds FK on June 16, 2020, and won three titles with Molde including the Eliteserien (2022) and NM Cupen (2021/2022, 2023).

The Bćrum, Norway native began his career with Stabćk, where he came through the ranks before making his professional debut against Holmlia SK o n April 26, 2017. Through three years with his hometown club, he registered 13 goals and five assists in 65 combined appearances.

Internationally, Brynhildsen has earned four caps with the Norwegian National Team. He received his first call-up in 2022 and made his debut for Norway in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland on November 17, 2022. At the youth level, he represented Norway at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, featuring in two of the country's three Group Stage matches in Poland.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC acquire forward Ola Brynhildsen on a 12-month loan through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season from Danish side FC Midtjylland utilizing Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). The loan agreement runs through December 31, 2025, with a purchase option at the end of the 2025 season.

OLA BRYNHILDSEN

Position: Forward

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 154 lbs.

Born: April 27, 1999 (Age - 25)

Birthplace: Bćrum, Norway

Nationality: Norwegian

Previous Club: FC Midtjylland

