Revolution Defeat Hartford Athletic, 2-0, in Preseason Finale

February 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution concluded the 2025 preseason with a 2-0 win over USL Championship side Hartford Athletic on Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. New England collected its fourth shutout win in six preseason matches, moving to 4-1-1, as forwards Leo Campana and Maxi Urruti each tallied goals.

The Revolution claimed the lead in the 40th minute when Campana headed home a Jackson Yueill corner kick for his second goal of the preseason. Urruti, another offseason arrival, iced the match in the second half with a free-kick goal from just outside the penalty area. The veteran forward, now entering his 12th MLS campaign, effortlessly lifted a shot over the Hartford wall and into the top-right corner for his first tally in a New England shirt.

New England deployed a first-choice starting lineup, unchanged from last Saturday's preseason meeting with Atlanta, for its final tune-up match before next weekend's MLS regular season opener at Nashville SC. Forward Ignatius Ganago saw his first action at Gillette Stadium, with Luca Langoni starting on the opposite wing. Ganago showed his quality early when he nearly got on the end of a cross from Langoni. He threatened again in the second half, sending a one-time shot on frame just shy of the hour mark.

The Revolution's new center back pairing of Mamadou Fofana and Brayan Ceballos played all 90 minutes in the win, as did Alhassan Yusuf, Brandon Bye, Yueill, and goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič. New England made several changes in the second half to see out the victory. Noel Buck entered the match for Ganago in the 77th minute. Soon after, 20-year-old Israeli defender Ilay Feingold and 18-year-old Ugandan midfielder Allan Oyirwoth were also deployed as late substitutes to mark their first appearances at Gillette Stadium. Buck and Feingold each had scoring opportunities shortly after entering the match, though they were both denied point blank by the Hartford goalkeeper.

The Revolution's 2025 MLS Regular Season begins next Saturday, Feb. 22 when they visit Nashville SC for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff, airing on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

Revolution Preseason Match #6

New England Revolution 2 vs. Hartford Athletic 0

February 15, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Scoring Summary:

NE - Leo Campana (Jackson Yueill) 40'

NE - Maxi Urruti (Free Kick) 87'

New England Revolution Lineup: Aljaž Ivačič; Will Sands (Ilay Feingold 81'), Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Brandon Bye; Alhassan Yusuf, Jackson Yueill, Carles Gil (Jack Panayotou 83'); Ignatius Ganago (Noel Buck 77'), Luca Langoni (Allan Oyirwoth 84'), Leo Campana (Maxi Urruti 83')

