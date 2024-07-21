FC Dallas Forward Petar Musa Added to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster
July 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - MLS today announced that forward Petar Musa has been added into the gameday roster for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. The MLS All-Stars will face the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio (7 p.m. CT | MLS Season Pass).
This marks Musa's first selection as an MLS All-Star since arriving at FC Dallas in February 2024 for a club-record fee. Musa has appeared 25 times for Dallas and has contributed with 14 goals and two assists across all competitions. Since June 19, Petar Musa (eight goals in seven games) and Juan Camilo Cucho Hernández (eight goals in eight games) have scored the most goals in MLS league play.
Musa is tied for first all-time for most league goals scored in his first year with FC Dallas alongside Damian Alvarez and Jason Kreis. Musa earned MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors in week 11 (bench), week 13 (bench), week 21 of the 2024 MLS regular season.
A native of Zagreb, Croatia, Musa has represented Croatia at the senior level six times, making his national team debut in a 1-1 draw vs. Wales during the European Qualifiers on March 25, 2023. Musa was also part of the Croatia U21 and U18 setup where he played a combined total of 14 matches.
Musa will join Dallas teammate Maarten Paes at the All-Star festivities in Columbus. This is the first-time since Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira represented FC Dallas in the 2022 MLS All-Star game that two FC Dallas players were named All-Stars.
