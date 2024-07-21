Cole Bassett Earns Fifth Team of the Matchday Honor of Season After Propelling Rapids to Victory over Real Salt Lake
July 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Cole Bassett has earned his fifth Team of the Matchday honor of the year for his one goal, two assist-performance against Colorado rivals Real Salt Lake on Saturday night to secure the coveted Rocky Mountain Cup and three points in the Western Conference standings.
Bassett assisted the first two goals of the night from Jonathan Lewis and Sam Vines in the first half, then secured the Cup in the dying moments of the game with an 88th-minute penalty.
Lewis and Bassett connected in the box in the 35th minute for the Rapids' equalizer after going down early. Lewis drew a foul down in Colorado's half to start the play, and the Rapids connected well to build the play, first finding Moïse Bombito, who dumped a long ball into the attacking third for Rafael Navarro to collect. Navarro's pass to Bassett at the top of the box set the midfielder up for a one-touch pass to Lewis, who commanded the half-volley in front of Salt Lake's net for his second goal of the game and Bassett's fifth assist of the year.
Bassett and the Rapids struck again just four minutes later when he played a through ball into Lewis on the right side of the box. The winger's low pass across the face of the goal found Vines sliding into the six-yard box to give the Rapids the lead and Vines his first goal of the season.
It all came down to the wire after Salt Lake equalized early into the second half after a lengthy weather delay. The Rapids saw their chance to secure three points at home and the Rocky Mountain Cup when a Salt Lake player committed a handball in the box on Colorado corner kick. Bassett calmly stepped up to the spot and sent a rocket to the left side, finding the Rapids' game winner and cementing his place in Rocky Mountain Cup and club history.
For the Homegrown, the weekend's matchup just meant more.
"I think this rivalry, more so than other ones, you can just see what it means to the players and the fans," he said after the game. "That was probably the loudest I've heard our stadium in a while in that first half after we scored the second one...I think it was huge for us to have a lot of fans here, and I wish the weather delay didn't happen so that could have continued in the second half. You can feel there's some spice to it. I'm sure if we play against each other later in the year, maybe in playoffs, I think it'll be a little extra spicy, even more so than it was."
Team of the Matchday - Matchday 28
F: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Joseph Paintsil (LA), Lewis Morgan (RBNY)
M: Richie Laryea (TOR), Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Cole Bassett (COL), Iuri Tavares (CLT)
D: Jordi Alba (MIA), Stian Gregersen (ATL), Griffin Dorsey (HOU)
GK: Roman Bürki (STL)
Coach: Steve Cherundolo (LAFC)Bench: Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Peyton Miller (NE), Joseph Rosales (MIN), Yannick Bright (MIA), Riqui Puig (LA), Andrés Gómez (RSL), Saba Lobjanidze (ATL), Fafà Picault (VAN), Willy Agada (SKC)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2024
- LA Galaxy Forward Gabriel Pec Added to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Forward Petar Musa Added to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster - FC Dallas
- Cole Bassett Earns Fifth Team of the Matchday Honor of Season After Propelling Rapids to Victory over Real Salt Lake - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Winger Iuri Tavares Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Griffin Dorsey Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Jordi Alba and Yannick Bright Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Five Points: Battle the Heat - New York City FC
- Amid a Bad Week, the Challenges Ahead and Path Forward Becomes Clearer - FC Cincinnati
- New York Red Bulls Loan Goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci to IF Gnistan - New York Red Bulls
- Rapids Reclaim Rocky Mountain Cup, Extend Home Unbeaten Run to Eight Matches - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-2 Victory Over Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Explode with Four Goals to Defeat Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the Road - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Defeats Seattle Sounders 3-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Drops 3-0 Home Result to LAFC - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Cole Bassett Earns Fifth Team of the Matchday Honor of Season After Propelling Rapids to Victory over Real Salt Lake
- Rapids Reclaim Rocky Mountain Cup, Extend Home Unbeaten Run to Eight Matches
- Rapids Set for 2024 Rocky Mountain Cup Deciding Match against Real Salt Lake
- Colorado Rapids Defender Moïse Bombito Named to 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target
- What the Rapids Need to Bring the Rocky Mountain Cup Home on Saturday