LA Galaxy Forward Gabriel Pec Added to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster

July 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Major League Soccer today announced that LA Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec was added to the 2024 MLS All-Star roster by head coach Wilfried Nancy.

In 25 appearances (22 starts) in his first season with the LA Galaxy, Pec, 23, has totaled 20 goal contributions (10 goals, 10 assists). With his 10th goal of the season scored in the 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers on July 20, Pec became the fourth player in team history to produce at least 10 goals and 10 assists in his first season with the club (Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 2018, Romain Alessandrini - 2017, Landon Donovan - 2005). The Brazilian youth international has recorded nine goals and eight assists in 13 games played (11 starts) at home for LA during the 2024 campaign. Notably, the Petrópolis, Brazil, native is one of five players in MLS this year to record at least 10 goals and 10 assists (Cristian Arango, Lionel Messi, Luciano Acosta, Evander).

Pec, who joins teammate Riqui Puig on the 2024 MLS All-Star roster, has 15 goal contributions (7 goals, 8 assists) in 12 games played (12 starts) for LA dating back to May 25. During that span, the Galaxy hold a 9-3-0 record and have outscored their opponents 25-15.

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be played on Wednesday, July 24 (5:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), and features the MLS All-Stars taking on the best of LIGA MX at Lower.com Field, home of the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champion Columbus Crew. The MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Lower.com Field will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass now through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

