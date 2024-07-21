Rapids Reclaim Rocky Mountain Cup, Extend Home Unbeaten Run to Eight Matches

July 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (12-9-5, 41 pts.) claimed the 2024 Rocky Mountain Cup in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Salt Lake (12-5-8, 44 pts.) at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Saturday night. In what was the club's first RMC since 2020, every player on the pitch contributed to the squad lifting the trophy after the fulltime whistle. Goals from Jonathan Lewis, Sam Vines, and the match-winner from Cole Bassett sealed what was an historic night in Commerce City for the Rapids.

With a trophy on the line, a heated matchup was in store for these rivals at DSGP. After splitting victories in their two previous matches this season, a win for either team would secure the 2024 Rocky Mountain Cup. A draw would result in Salt Lake retaining the title based on goal differential over the three matches between two these two sides this season.

Salt Lake opened the match's scoring early off the foot of Andrés Gomez, who took a shot from distance in the ninth minute to take the lead.

Despite the early deficit, Colorado did not back down in their fight for Rocky Mountain Cup glory. The Rapids had an injection of energy, leading to multiple high-quality chances in response to conceding. That energy would result in Colorado striking back and leveling the match in the 35th minute.

Defender Moïse Bombito started the play off by threading in a through ball and breaking the Salt Lake back line to find Rafael Navarro. The forward then held up play and played a ball across to Bassett, who then played another pass in the air to Lewis. The midfielder struck the ball perfectly on a half-volley toward the near post for a crucial equalizing goal.

Lewis' goal was his second of the season and his 20th as a member of the Rapids. The midfielder has now recorded 28 goals in his MLS career.

That wouldn't be all for Colorado in the first half, as they had their eyes set on silverware following the conclusion of the match.

Just four minutes after scoring their first, the Rapids struck yet again. After midfielder Connor Ronan forced a Salt Lake turnover, Bassett found himself with the ball in the final third. The midfielder then played a ball to Lewis, who took a touch and sent in a low-driven cross to find a streaking Sam Vines for the tap-in and the lead in the match.

The goal was the third of Vines' MLS career, with two of the three coming against Salt Lake. Lewis' assist on the goal was his third of the season, with all three coming within his last four appearances. Bassett's two assists on the night bring him to six on the year, setting a new single-season career high.

Colorado headed into the halftime break with the lead. Following a lengthy delay due to inclement weather, the teams made their way back onto the field to determine the 2024 Rocky Mountain Cup.

Salt Lake managed to grab an equalizer shortly after play resumed. Gomez recorded his second of the match in the 49th minute from the edge of the 18-yard-box.

As they have shown all season long, this Rapids team did not quit. The squad kept knocking on the door with heavy pressure on the Salt Lake defense. As the match went on into its later stages, it was only a matter of time before Colorado found their breakthrough. In storybook fashion, the match would end up coming down to one kick off the foot of a kid from Littleton, Colorado.

The Rapids' pressure in the final third was suffocating in the match's dying moments, leading to an eventual handball by Salt Lake inside the box. Stepping up to take the shot in the 88th minute was Bassett, the Colorado Homegrown player. The 22-year-old had the composure of a 15-year veteran and placed a shot with pace right into the center of the net to secure the club's first Rocky Mountain Cup since 2020.

Bassett has risen to the occasion against the club's biggest rival this season, now having recorded five goal contributions in his three appearances against Salt Lake this season with three goals and two assists. The midfielder has been in top-form as of late with six goal contributions in his last four matches (3g, 3a).

Five goals and a lengthy weather delay later, the 2024 Colorado Rapids side led by Head Coach Chris Armas cemented themselves in Rocky Mountain Cup history with a massive win for everyone associated with the club.

Colorado will take a break from MLS play, with their next match being against the Portland Timbers in the group stage of Leagues Cup on Thursday, August 1. Kickoff from Providence Park is set for 8:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV-MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

