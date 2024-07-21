Griffin Dorsey Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

July 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defender Griffin Dorsey was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 28, the league announced today. The selection marks his second appearance of the season.

The Dynamo defeated Vancouver Whitecaps FC 4-3 on the road on Saturday night behind two goals from Dorsey, including the match-winning goal in the 87th minute. The ball fell to Dorsey after bouncing around the box, and the defender put his boot through the ball for this second goal of the night and the season.

With the result, the Dynamo have only lost once in their last 10 matches, while finding the back of the net 22 times over that stretch.

Dorsey's first goal of the match put Houston up 2-0 in the 36th minute as he curled a ball inside the far post with his left foot from the edge of the penalty box.

Houston opened scoring in the 29th minute when forward Aliyu Ibrahim put a ball into the box from the left side to midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla, who controlled and put a strike on the ball that deflected into the back of the net.

Defender Brad Smith equalized the match at three goals apiece in the 78th minute when he received the ball on a Houston break and fired a shot across goal into the top corner that did not give the goalkeeper a chance at a save.

Dorsey (Matchday 13 and 28) is one of 14 Dynamo players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and is joined by Daniel Steres (Matchday 27), Steve Clark (Matchday 23), Sebastian Ferreira (Matchday 22), Latif Blessing (Matchday 21), Franco Escobar (Matchday 7 and 20), Héctor Herrera (Matchday 18 and 13), Andrew Tarbell (Matchday 17), Amine Bassi (Matchday 17), Erik Sviatchenko (Matchday 15), Ethan Bartlow (Matchday 9), Artur (Matchday 7), Smith (Matchday 6) and Ibrahim (Matchday 5). Head coach Ben Olsen was also named to the team for Matchday 9 after Houston's 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC.

Houston kicks off Leagues Cup play next week, hosting LIGA MX side Atlas FC on July 27 and MLS side Real Salt Lake on August 5 in Group Stage play. Tickets for those matches are available.

