New York Red Bulls Loan Goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci to IF Gnistan
July 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have loaned goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci to IF Gnistan in Veikkausliiga until the end of the 2024 season, the club announced today.
"We are looking forward to watching AJ have the chance to play in the first division in Finland," said Sporting Director Julian de Guzman. "This will be a great opportunity for him, and we cannot wait to see him succeed."
Marcucci, 24, has been with the Red Bulls since he was selected No. 67 overall in the fourth round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. The goalkeeper has made 54 appearances for Red Bulls II and holds 1.60 goals against average (GAA) and 11 shutouts. Marcucci has registered 185 saves in that span, which is the second most in NYRB II history. He made one appearance for Red Bulls II this season, where he posted a shutout in a 2-0 win over Columbus Crew 2 on March 17.
Prior to New York, Marcucci was a three-year starter for Connecticut College, where he appeared in 54 career matches and only allowed 27 goals. He holds the school record for the most clean sheets in a career with 25. The West Chester, Pennsylvania native was named to the NCAA All-America First Team by United Soccer Coaches and D3soccer.com in 2018, while also being named the 2018 NESCAC Player of the Year.
TRANSACTION: The New York Red Bulls have loaned goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci to IF Gnistan until the end of the 2024 on July 21, 2024.
Images from this story
|
New York Red Bulls goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci
