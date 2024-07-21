Charlotte FC Winger Iuri Tavares Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
July 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC winger Iuri Tavares earned MLS Team of the Matchday honors for his performance in last night's 2-2 draw at Austin FC.
Tavares replaced Liel Abada-who is with the Israeli national team at the Olympic games- in the Starting XI and was a key piece in a lively Charlotte FC attack on the night.
The winger was fouled inside the penalty area which set up Karol Swiderski's 33rd minute equalizer and in the 56th minute found himself on the end of an Ashley Westwood cross for a lovely first-time finish which put the Crown up 2-1.
The goal was Tavares' third of the season. He's now featured in 20 matches for CLTFC in 2024 after signing a First Team contract in the preseason.
The Cape Verde international joined Crown Legacy FC in 2023 and was one of the best attackers in MLS NEXT Pro last season. He scored 12 times and added four assists in 26 appearances as CLFC tied for first place in the Supporters Shield standings.
Prior to moving to the Queen City, Tavares rose through the prestigious Benfica Academy but made his professional debut for Vitoria Guimaraes on November 21, 2021. He was more recently with Estoril Praia SAD before signing with Crown Legacy FC in January 2023.
Charlotte FC currently sits 6th place in the Eastern Conference on 37 points as Major League Soccer breaks for Leagues Cup 2024. The Crown are featured in a group with the Philadelphia Union and current Liga MX leaders Cruz Azul.
CLTFC will travel to Philadelphia next Saturday and then play host to Cruz Azul on July 31. The top two teams from each group will make the knockout stages and Charlotte FC are looking to build on last year's quarterfinal appearance in the competition.
