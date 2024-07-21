Sounders FC Drops 3-0 Home Result to LAFC
July 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (10-8-7, 37 points) suffered a 3-0 home loss to LAFC (14-5-5, 47 points) on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. The loss snaps Seattle's six-match winning streak across all competitions, as well as a five-match winning streak at home. Sounders FC now turns its attention to Leagues Cup 2024, with its first fixture of Group Play scheduled against Minnesota United FC on Friday, July 26 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
Sounders FC now sits in seventh in the Western Conference with 37 points (10-8-7), just one point shy of fifth-place Vancouver.
Seattle is now 3-9-4 all-time against LAFC in MLS regular-season play, including a seven-match winless streak (0-5-2).
The loss snaps a six-match winning streak and eight-match unbeaten streak across all competitions for Seattle. The result marks the club's third loss in its last 19 games across all competitions (11-3-5).
Seattle and LAFC meet again on Tuesday, August 27 in the Semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Starfire Stadium.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Los Angeles FC 3
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Venue: Lumen Field
Referee: Allen Chapman
Assistants: Andrew Bigelow, Diego Blas
Fourth Official: Elijio Arreguin
VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
Attendance: 32,905
Weather: 80 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
LAFC - Denis Bouanga 16'
LAFC - Mateusz Bogusz 26'
LAFC - Denis Bouanga (Kei Kamara) 74'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA - Nouhou (caution) 14'
SEA - João Paulo (caution) 45' + 9'
SEA - Paul Rothrock (caution) 55'
LAFC - Mateusz Bogusz (caution) 62'
LAFC - Jesús Murillo (caution) 85'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Reed Baker-Whiting, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Raúl Ruidíaz 56'); Obed Vargas, João Paulo (Alex Roldan 56'); Cristian Roldan (Danny Musovski 73'), Albert Rusnák, Pedro de la Vega (Paul Rothrock 46'); Jordan Morris
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Jonathan Bell, Danny Leyva, Léo Chú
Total shots: 20
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 10
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 6
Saves: 1
LAFC - Hugo Lloris; Omar Campos (Ryan Hollingshead 78'), Aaron Long (Eddie Segura 70'), Maxime Chanot, Jesús Murillo, Sergi Palencia; Eduard Atuesta, Ilie Sánchez (Erik Dueñas 86'), Mateusz Bogusz (David Martínez 77'); Denis Bouanga, Nathan Ordaz (Kei Kamara 69')
Substitutes not used: Abraham Romero, Thomas Musto, Tomás Ángel
Total shots: 7
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 12
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 2
Saves: 4
- SOUNDERS FC -
Images from this story
|
Seattle Sounders FC's Obed Vargas battles LAFC's Aaron Long
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2024
- Houston Dynamo FC Explode with Four Goals to Defeat Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the Road - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Defeats Seattle Sounders 3-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Drops 3-0 Home Result to LAFC - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Drops 3-0 Home Result to LAFC
- RAVE Foundation Raises More Than One Million Dollars at the Born in '74 Gala, Announcing a New Commitment to Build 26 Additional Soccer Mini-Fields Throughout Washington Ahead of FIFA World Cup
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Western Conference Clash at Lumen Field
- Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Appoint Hollywood Executive Courtney Carter to Chief Revenue Officer
- Sounders FC Continues Winning Ways with 2-0 Win Over St. Louis CITY SC