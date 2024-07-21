Sounders FC Drops 3-0 Home Result to LAFC

July 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC's Obed Vargas battles LAFC's Aaron Long

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (10-8-7, 37 points) suffered a 3-0 home loss to LAFC (14-5-5, 47 points) on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. The loss snaps Seattle's six-match winning streak across all competitions, as well as a five-match winning streak at home. Sounders FC now turns its attention to Leagues Cup 2024, with its first fixture of Group Play scheduled against Minnesota United FC on Friday, July 26 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

Sounders FC now sits in seventh in the Western Conference with 37 points (10-8-7), just one point shy of fifth-place Vancouver.

Seattle is now 3-9-4 all-time against LAFC in MLS regular-season play, including a seven-match winless streak (0-5-2).

The loss snaps a six-match winning streak and eight-match unbeaten streak across all competitions for Seattle. The result marks the club's third loss in its last 19 games across all competitions (11-3-5).

Seattle and LAFC meet again on Tuesday, August 27 in the Semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Starfire Stadium.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Los Angeles FC 3

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistants: Andrew Bigelow, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Elijio Arreguin

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Attendance: 32,905

Weather: 80 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

LAFC - Denis Bouanga 16'

LAFC - Mateusz Bogusz 26'

LAFC - Denis Bouanga (Kei Kamara) 74'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Nouhou (caution) 14'

SEA - João Paulo (caution) 45' + 9'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (caution) 55'

LAFC - Mateusz Bogusz (caution) 62'

LAFC - Jesús Murillo (caution) 85'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Reed Baker-Whiting, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Raúl Ruidíaz 56'); Obed Vargas, João Paulo (Alex Roldan 56'); Cristian Roldan (Danny Musovski 73'), Albert Rusnák, Pedro de la Vega (Paul Rothrock 46'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Jonathan Bell, Danny Leyva, Léo Chú

Total shots: 20

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 10

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 1

LAFC - Hugo Lloris; Omar Campos (Ryan Hollingshead 78'), Aaron Long (Eddie Segura 70'), Maxime Chanot, Jesús Murillo, Sergi Palencia; Eduard Atuesta, Ilie Sánchez (Erik Dueñas 86'), Mateusz Bogusz (David Martínez 77'); Denis Bouanga, Nathan Ordaz (Kei Kamara 69')

Substitutes not used: Abraham Romero, Thomas Musto, Tomás Ángel

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 12

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 4

