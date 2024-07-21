Jordi Alba and Yannick Bright Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
July 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF defender Jordi Alba and midfielder Yannick Bright have been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 28 of the MLS regular season. The pair clinched Team of the Matchday honors following their crucial roles in the team's 2-1 victory against Chicago Fire FC at Chase Stadium on Saturday.
Alba features in the starting XI for what is his fourth Team of the Matchday selection this season after showcasing an impressive performance in defense providing a constant outlet defensively and offensively, getting his name on the scoresheet with the winning goal seconds after Chicago's equalizer to restore the lead in the 75th minute. Alba took advantage quickly after Chicago's keeper failed to properly punch the ball away and finished into an empty net to allow the Herons' to collect another three crucial points and stay atop of the Supporters' Shield standings. In all, the Spanish left back has tallied four goals and seven assists this regular season.
Bright, meanwhile, is named to the bench and records his first Team of the Matchday selection this campaign, leading the midfield, effectively distributing passes, and winning several duels throughout the match allowing the team to be fluid on the attack and solid defensively. The Italian rookie midfielder finished the match with a 91.9% passing accuracy earning him his first Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match recognition. Bright has recorded one assist this MLS campaign.
2024 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1 and 2: Drake Callender and Lionel Messi
Matchday 3: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi
Matchday 4: Jordi Alba
Matchday 5: Luis Suárez, Leonardo Campana, and Federico Redondo
Matchday 8: David Ruiz and Lionel Messi
Matchday 9: Diego Gómez and Lionel Messi
Matchday 10: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi
Matchday 11: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi
Matchday 12: Matías Rojas, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez
Matchday 13: Matías Rojas
Matchday 15: Leonardo Campana
Matchday 16: Robert Taylor
Matchday 18: Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi
Matchday 20: Leo Afonso
Matchday 21: Ian Fray and Julian Gressel
Matchday 23: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Jordi Alba and Ian Fray
Matchday 24: Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel
Matchday 27: Federico Redondo and Diego Gómez
Matchday 28: Jordi Alba and Yannick Bright
