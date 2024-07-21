Five Points: Battle the Heat

New York City FC recorded a 1-1 draw on the road against Orlando City SC.

Ramiro Enrique's strike was cancelled out by Hannes Wolf's equalizer.

Here are Five Points from the game...

Unlucky

It's not unfair to say the goal City conceded was a tad unlucky.

Martín Ojeda's shot looked like it was heading comfortably into Matt Freese's arms when it took an unexpected defelction off his teammate Ramiro Enrique. That little touch diverted the ball past Freese and Orlando had the lead.

While Cushing and his staff will be able to pinpoint things they could have done better to prevent the goal -regardless of Orlando's good fortune- it was a bitter pill to swallow with City playing so well.

System Swap

Nick Cushing has been eager to rotate his side with so many fixtures in a short space of time, but on Saturday he also opted for a formation change.

A back three system is nothing new to City with Justin Haak dropping into the defensive line alongside Thiago Martins and Birk Risa.

By playing that system it allowed City to stretch the pitch and keep their wingbacks - Mitja Ilenič and Christian McFarlane - wide. The knock on effect of that was that it creates opportunities for City's attacking players to operate in the half-space, while also potentially dragging Orlando's midfield out of position.

It certainly gave City a sense of control as it stifled Orlando's attacking play during the early part of the contest. City would change their system during the game and that flexibility is a huge asset to the group as it allows them to adapt their threat to not only the opponent but also the moment.

Battle the Heat

It was certainly a warm evening in Orlando for New York City.

Temperatures broke the 90° mark and that forced both teams to conserve their energy at certain points during the contest. The two hydration breaks were a helpful opportunity for both teams to rest and take liquids onboard, but they also impacted the flow of the game.

The temperature was particularly impactful on City and their high pressing (even though they scored as a result that very situation). All in all, however, City managed the game well and navigated the elements to emerge with a credible point.

Turnover

Nick Cushing has talked consistently about City's aggression in attacking phases and using the press to their advantage.

That was exactly how City got back into the game on Saturday thanks to some good play from Santiago Rodríguez, Alonso Martínez, and Hannes Wolf.

Rodríguez's interception allowed him to find Martínez, and the Costa Rican's quick thinking put Wolf through on goal to score. One of the themes of City's play in 2024 has been a blend of high pressing with good decision-making when they recover the ball.

That was on display Saturday and showed why this team can be such a threat in the blink of an eye.

Home Time

City have racked up the air miles in July and that has seen them take three credible points from four road games.

In fact, in their one defeat - against Austin FC - it's not unfair to suggest that City deserved to claim all three points. Reflecting on the run of games last night Nick Cushing commended the roster for their shared involvement in securing three draws and keeping City unbeaten during that time.

"I said to the guys in there that we should be really proud of the team that we are and the group that we are," he said. "Because everybody has played a part in us being undefeated over the last seven days."

