LAFC Defeats Seattle Sounders 3-0

July 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) collected its fifth road win of the MLS season, defeating the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Saturday night at Lumen Field in Seattle. Denis Bouanga scored twice to move within one goal of the MLS Golden Boot lead, and Mateusz Bogusz scored his 13th goal of the season to help lead LAFC to the victory.

With the win, LAFC is now 14-5-5 on the season for 47 points and remains in second place in the Western Conference.

LAFC went ahead in the 16th minute when referee Allen Chapman awarded a penalty kick following a handball in the box by a Seattle defender that was confirmed following a VAR review. Bouanga stepped up to take the penalty and fired his shot past Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei to make the score 1-0. With the goal, Bouanga became the first player in LAFC history to score at least 15 goals in consecutive seasons.

Ten minutes later it was 2-0 when Bogusz volleyed home a shot from more than 20 yards out. An Eduard Atuesta free kick was headed away from the center of the box, but the clearance went only as far as Bogusz, whose right-footed laser settled just inside the post to double LAFC's lead.

LAFC rounded out the scoring In the 74th minute when Bouanga scored his second of the game. Kei Kamara collected a pass from Sergi Palencia inside the center circle and quickly played Bouanga in on the right wing. The Gabon international raced past a pair of Seattle defenders and placed his shot under Frei to make the score 3-0. The goal was Bouanga's 16th goal of the season, moving him into second place behind Cristian Arango in the race for the MLS Golden Boot.

Late in the second half, Seattle had three excellent chances to get on the scoreboard, but LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made a pair of point-blank saves and Palencia was able to clear a shot off the line to help LAFC keep its ninth clean sheet of the season and 10th in all competitions.

LAFC kicks off its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign on the opening night of the tournament on Friday, July 26, as it hosts Club Tijuana at BMO Stadium in group West 7 action. That match kicks off at 8 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM La Mera Mera.).

NEWS & NOTES

LAFC is now 6-0-2 in its last eight meetings with the Sounders in all competitions.

These same two teams will meet once more this year in the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, August 27.

LAFC has 47 points on the season and is currently fourth in the race for the Supporters' Shield behind Inter Miami (53), the LA Galaxy (49) and FC Cincinnati (48).

LAFC is now 5-0-1 in its last six MLS road games.

LAFC's five regular-season road wins are one more than it recorded in all of 2023.

Hugo Lloris finished the game with four saves. In two games against the Sounders this season, Lloris has registered 10 saves and conceded just a single goal, which came from a penalty kick.

Denis Bouanga is now 7-for-7 from the penalty spot this season and 10-for-10 in the regular season since joining LAFC late in the 2022 season.

After scoring from the penalty spot in the first half of the match, Bouanga became the first player in LAFC history to score at least 15 goals in consecutive seasons.

This was Bouanga's 16th multi-goal game in all competitions since signing with LAFC in August 2022.

Bogusz now has 15 goal contributions (10 goals and five assists) in his last 13 MLS games, with LAFC going 10-1-2 in that time.

Bouanga and Bogusz have combined to score 29 of LAFC's 48 goals this season. Real Salt Lake's Cristian Arango and Andrés Gómez are the only teammates with more than 29 goals this season, tallying 30.

Sergi Palencia was credited with his fourth assist of the season on Bouanga's second-half goal. He now has four on the season and is tied with Eduard Atuesta for fourth on the team.

Kei Kamara also collected an assist on that goal, giving him three since joining the club in March.

Heading into the 2024 Leagues Cup, LAFC has played 24 regular-season games. Bogusz, Bouanga and Lloris are the only three players to have appeared in all of those matches, starting all 24 matches.

