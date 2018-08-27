Express RHP Chris Rowley Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express RHP Chris Rowley's recent hot stretch has earned him Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honors for August 20-26, the league announced on Monday afternoon. The righty has recorded four straight quality starts during a dominant stretch this month.

Rowley made two starts between August 20-26, allowing just one run on six hits while walking three and striking out 14 in 12.0 total innings. He earned the win last night after holding the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a run on three hits in 6.0 innings. On the season, the 27-year-old is 2-3 with a 3.03 ERA (12 ER/35.2 IP).

Since August 10, Rowley has fired four straight quality starts, holding opponents to three earned runs on 15 hits in 26.0 total innings during that span. The United States Military Academy graduate has tallied 20 strikeouts to just eight walks during the dominant stretch.

Rowley was acquired by the Texas Rangers on a waiver claim from the Toronto Blue Jays on July 23 and has spent the duration of his Rangers career in Round Rock. The Atlanta native was originally signed by the Blue Jays as a non-drafted free agent in 2013. After spending two years deployed to Eastern Europe with the United States Army, Rowley returned home in 2016 to resume his pitching career.

He has pitched for Toronto in each of the last two seasons, combining to go 1-3 with a 7.91 ERA (17 ER/19.1 IP) in eight total appearances, including three starts, at the major league level.

The Express continue their final homestand of the 2018 season on Monday night against the New Orleans Baby Cakes. Round Rock RHP Adrian Sampson (6-4, 3.85) is slated to face New Orleans RHP Jeff Brigham (5-1, 2.85). First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

