Brad Taylor Promoted to Senior Vice President of MountainStar Sports Group

August 27, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





EL PASO, Texas - MountainStar Sports Group (MSSG) President, Alan Ledford, announced today that Brad Taylor has been promoted to Senior Vice President of MSSG and the El Paso Chihuahuas. Taylor, who has been with the organization since May 2013, will continue to serve as the Chihuahuas General Manager and oversee the team's ticket sales, corporate partnership sales, guest services, community programs, operations, marketing and merchandising.

"Brad has been very instrumental to the success of the Chihuahuas and the organization's impact on our community," Ledford said. "We hosted the Triple-A National Championship Game in 2015, and in 2019 bring the crown jewel of Minor League Baseball events, the Triple-A Baseball All-Star Game to El Paso. Brad's leadership is critical to the success of these events."

"Our ownership group is proud of Brad and his many contributions to our community and MSSG," said MountainStar Sports Group Co-Owner, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Josh Hunt. "I especially appreciate his ongoing commitment to produce an extraordinary experience in affordable family entertainment for each and every guest at Southwest University Park."

"It's an honor to be a part of the MoutainStar Sports Group and the best ownership group imaginable," said Taylor. "I look forward to continuing to work with Alan Ledford and to grow and learn under his leadership. The fans in El Paso make this so much fun for me every day."

Since his arrival to the Sun City, Taylor has witnessed the groundbreaking of Southwest University Park, helped oversee the construction of the Ballpark, and led the charge as the Chihuahuas successfully launched their brand on October 22, 2013. Under Taylor's guidance, the Chihuahuas have become the top selling brand in Minor League Baseball (MiLB), a feat that includes the top social media ranking (more than 220K followers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, LinkedIn & YouTube) out of 160 teams.

During the 2014 inaugural campaign, the Chihuahuas garnered national attention for their logo, merchandise, promotions and attendance. The Chihuahuas' Bark at the Park Promotion was named MiLB's Promotion of the Year (the second time in Taylor's career; Bowling Green Hot Rods, 2009) and raised more than $20,000 for local animal groups. More than 548,000 fans bought tickets to Chihuahuas games, totaling 48 of 67 home game sellouts (72%) while averaging over 8,100 fans per game at Southwest University Park. El Paso's new Ballpark was also named the 2014 Ballpark of the Year by Ballpark Digest and Baseballparks.com. With the success of the Chihuahuas inaugural season, Taylor was named a Pacific Coast League Executive of the Year finalist.

The Chihuahuas continued to flourish in year two. On August 1st, and in under two years, the Chihuahuas welcomed their 1-millionth guest through the Southwest University Park gates. Success rolled into 2016 as the Chihuahuas sold out 70% of their games for the third consecutive year, and were the recipient of the Esurance Home Field Advantage Award for attendance and won the award again in 2017 while also welcoming the 2-millionth fan to Southwest University Park.

Like MountainStar Sports Group, Taylor's vision of the El Paso Chihuahuas is not focused solely on baseball, but includes a desire to create a community-based organization. The team launched the Chihuahuas Volunteer Pack in 2015, an El Paso-wide volunteer force created to give back to the region. Taylor led the charge in securing Helen of Troy, manufacturer of popular brands such as Revlon, Hydro Flask and Vicks to name a few, as a presenting partner. The Pack grew to more than 300 members since its April 2015 debut and has contributed more than 1,000 hours to community initiatives. The team's mascot program also garnered attention with more than 500 appearances annually that include engaging in educational curriculums around the community.

"As MSSG continues to grow with the addition of Leg Up Entertainment, the Chihuahuas Foundation, and now USL Soccer, Brad brings a wealth of experience, contacts, and know how to make each of those endeavors a success," said Ledford. "This promotion reflects his contributions to the success of our mission to improve the quality of life and promote economic development in the Borderplex."

Taylor has been instrumental in Southwest University Park's success as one of El Paso's premier venues. Since its opening, the Ballpark has been home to three professional international soccer matches, IBF Featherweight Boxing, the annual El Paso Marathon, the 2015 Gildan Triple-A Baseball National Championship game, Way Out West Country Music Festival and the most recent announcement of the 2019 Triple-A Baseball All-Star game. The ballpark has also been a venue for business conferences and expos, 5K community races, and company galas, to name a few.

Taylor currently serves on the board of directors of several community organizations including the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce, Border Youth Athletic Association, United Way of El Paso, Providence Children's Hospital, and Downtown Management District. He is also a member of the Sun Bowl Advisory Board, the Downtown Management District Marketing Committee, and helps spearhead the Minor League Baseball Promotional Seminar Steering Committee. In his spare time, he is the head coach of a Southwest Baseball League 15U team.

Taylor received a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Randolph-Macon College (Ashland, VA) in 1991, where he also played baseball for four years as a second baseman, serving as team co-captain his senior year.

Finishing his 24th season of professional baseball, Taylor is a native of Fairfax, Va. Taylor and his wife Jennifer have two sons, Braxton and Parker.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.