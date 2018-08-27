Baby Cakes End Season on 7-Game Homestand

Metairie, LA - The New Orleans Baby Cakes' 2018 season wraps up this week with a seven-game homestand, starting Tuesday at 7 p.m. with the first of three games against the Nashville Sounds.

The Baby Cakes have gone 16-8 in August to surge above the .500 mark, and are in search of only their second winning record in the last 11 seasons.

The three-game set with Nashville includes concessions specials each night. Two-for-Tuesday provides 2-for-1 hot dogs, beers and ice cream to all in attendance, while Free Food Wednesday offers unlimited hot dogs, nachos, peanuts, chips and sodas for fans who purchased a special $22 ticket in advance. Thirsty Thursday returns with 12-oz domestic drafts for just $2 all night, and is also dog day, presented by Raising Canes, as all fans are invited to bring "Man's Best Friend" to the ballpark.

The Omaha Storm Chasers come to town for a season-ending four-game series starting Friday, which is Fan Appreciation Night. The first 1,000 fans will receive a hat courtesy of Bunny Bread, and special prizes will be given away throughout the night, including the grand prize of a Carnival Cruise Lines vacation. The night concludes with the final postgame fireworks display of the season.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance for Saturday's 6 p.m. contest will receive a 2019 Baby Cakes schedule poster. All fans are invited to play catch on the field when gates open at 5 p.m for Sunday night's game when the 'Cakes celebrate Noche de Beisbol, where one lucky fan will win a trip on Copa Airlines. The popular 4-for-$44 ticket package provides four game tickets, four hot dogs, four small sodas, a souvenir program and a $5 coupon to use in the 'Cakes Shop for just $44, and children ages 4-13 are welcome to run the bases on the field after the game.

The season concludes on Monday at 12 p.m. with a Labor Day matinee, offering discounted $5 tickets for all police officers, firefighters, military personnel, EMTs, doctors, nurses and their families with presentation of valid ID at the stadium box office.

For more information or for tickets, call the Baby Cakes at (504) 734-5155.

