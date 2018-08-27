Bryant, Chatwood Join Iowa on Rehab

August 27, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs added infielder Kris Bryant and right-handed pitcher Tyler Chatwood to the roster today on major league rehab assignments. Chatwood is scheduled to make the start against Omaha with Bryant batting second as the designated hitter. First pitch comes from Werner Park at 7:05 p.m.

Bryant, recovering from left shoulder inflammation, suits up for the I-Cubs for the first time since 2015. The 2016 N.L. MVP moved through Iowa on his way to a prolific start to his career with Chicago. Bryant debuted for the I-Cubs in 2014 and made history as he homered for his first five Iowa hits. He went on to garner Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year accolades after batting .325 with 34 doubles, 43 home runs and 86 RBI between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa that season. Bryant began the 2015 campaign with Iowa, but was quickly shuttled to Chicago two weeks in. He is a career .298 hitter with 24 home runs as an I-Cub.

Chatwood will make his first appearance in an I-Cubs' uniform tonight. Chatwood has been on the DL since Aug. 23 (retro to Aug. 20) with left hip tightness. It will be his first appearance in the minors since another rehab stint in 2016. The righty debuted for the Los Angeles Angels in 2011, but has spent the majority of his career with Colorado, making at least 19 appearances for the Rockies 2012-2017, with the exception of 2014-15 when he underwent Tommy John surgery. The Cubs signed Chatwood as a free agent in the offseason.

The Iowa Cubs return home tomorrow for eight games in seven days to wrap up the 2018 slate. First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. against Oklahoma City Tuesday to kick off the set.

