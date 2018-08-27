Late Heroics Send Isotopes to 9-8 Victory

In the final home game of the 2018 season, the Isotopes came through with some late inning heroics, defeating the Reno Aces by a score of 9-8.

After the Aces crossed the plate six times in the top of the eighth to take the lead, Jordan Patterson and Noel Cuevas connected on back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the frame to lead the Isotopes to victory.

The home run for Patterson was his 25th of the season, while Cuevas connected on his fifth round-tripper of the season.

Earlier in the contest, Josh Fuentes launched his 14th home run of the season, a solo shot in the seventh.

Raimel Tapia finished the evening 3-for-4 with two RBI, falling a home run shy of the cycle.

On the mound, Isotopes starter Sam Howard pitched well. The southpaw allowed one run over his 6.0 innings on the hill. Howard struck out six and walked three. He received a no-decision.

The Aces threatened in the ninth inning, scoring a run and bringing the tying run to third base. However, Isotopes closer DJ Johnson was able to hold the lead, saving his 17th game of the season for Albuquerque.

The Isotopes now hit the road for the final seven games of the 2018 campaign, stopping in Sacramento for three games before closing out the season in Reno for four. First pitch on Tuesday from Sacramento is set for 8:05 p.m.

