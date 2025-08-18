Every Goal of Matchday 29!
Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 18, 2025
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Living Memory: Messi - A Goal in Life Totals $1.87 Million - Inter Miami CF
- Müller debuts in front of 26,031 at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC's Stoppage Time Stunner Rescues a Draw in Vancouver - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Secures 2-1 Comeback Win over San Jose at PayPal Park - San Diego FC
- Josef Martínez goal puts San Jose ahead but visitors score twice late - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.