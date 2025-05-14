Evander: Because Tyson Lost to Holyfield: Breakaway S3

May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Named after a champ and driven to win, Evander opens up on family, legacy, and life beyond the pitch in this rare look into the mindset of one of MLS's most dynamic midfielders.

Learn about Evander's transition to MLS and finding a new home in the Queen City. Discover why his father named him after Heavyweight Champion Evander Holyfield, how he grew accustomed to the pressure of delivering on the pitch from a young age in Brazil, and how he's used those lessons to be brave as a designated player for FC Cincinnati and as a father himself.

Breakaway is an MLS feature series that tells the stories of the person behind the player, and the roads they have traveled to get where they are and ultimately become who they are.

