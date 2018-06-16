Erie SeaWolves vs. Trenton Thunder - Game Notes

June 16, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (29-36, 6th PLACE WEST, 8.0 GB) VS. TRENTON THUNDER (39-27, T-1st EAST, 0.0 GB)

RHP SPENCER TURNBULL (3-5, 4.29 ERA) vs. RHP LUIS CESSA (REHAB)

SATURDAY, JUNE 16* 7:00 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

ARM & HAMMER PARK *GAME #66 *ROAD GAME #35 * NIGHT GAME #45

The SeaWolves look to clinch the series tonight against the Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) at Arm & Hammer Park....Friday night the Wolves capped off their second straight comeback win after scoring five in the top of the 8th to elevate themselves past the Thunder....Sandy Baez picked up his first AA win after only allowing two runs on five hits through 7.0 IP with four strikeouts....The Erie SeaWolves are now 10-3 in the month of June and are looking for their fifth consecutive series win...Chad Sedio has logged consecutive multi-RBI games for the first time this season...John Schreiber earned his team high seventh save after pitching a scoreless 9th inning for Erie...The SeaWolves have won eight of their last ten games and now sit just six games out of a playoff spot...This would be Erie's fifth road series win of the year and their 8th overall...Friday's win over Trenton was the SeaWolves' first win against the Yankees' affiliate since April 18th at UPMC Park...Despite the victory, the SeaWolves were 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position...Spencer Turnbull returns to the bump tonight after hurling his best game of the season last Sunday...Turnbull worked a complete game shutout and struckout a season high 11 batters in a win over Reading...

SUNDAY VS. TRENTON THUNDER (NEW YORK YANKEES)- ARM & HAMMER PARK- 1:00 PM

RHP Kyle Funkhouser (2-3, 3.88 ERA) vs. RHP Michael King (1-0, 2.63 ERA)

MONDAY VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (TORONTO BLUE JAYS)- UPMC PARK- 7:05 PM

RHP Beau Burrows (5-5, 3.34 ERA) vs. TBD

TUESDAY VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (TORONTO BLUE JAYS)- UPMC PARK- 7:05 PM

TBD vs. TBD

WEDNESDAY VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (TORONTO BLUE JAYS)- UPMC PARK- 12:05 PM

RHP Sandy Baez (1-5, 4.23 ERA) vs. TBD

-This is the 10th of 11 meetings between Erie and Trenton. The Thunder lead the series 6-3.

- The SeaWolves are fourth in the league with a 3.65 team ERA. Trenton is second with a 3.05 ERA

- Erie catchers have combined to throw out 32 of 63 potential base stealers. Jake Rogers leads the league (21-for-39), throwing out potential base stealers 56% of the time.

- The SeaWolves have held a lead in 51 of 64 games played this season.

- The SeaWolves are sixth with a .249 batting average. Trenton is tied for last with a .239 AVG.

- The SeaWolves have hit 35 home runs which is the fewest in the league. Trenton has hit 53.

- Jacob Robson has reached base in 49 of the 55 games he has played.

- Erie batters have struck out 609 times this season which is the highest strikeout total in the league. No other team has struck out more than 600 times.

- Erie pitchers have struck out 566 hitters which is second in the league behind Trenton with 589.

- The SeaWolves are 19-19 against the Eastern Division

-Jake Robson leads the team with a .285 average and 36 runs.

-Jake Rogers leads the team in HR with 7, while Ficociello holds the RBI lead at 39.

-The SeaWolves are 5-24 in games where the opponent scores first and 11-13 in one run games.

-The SeaWolves are 16-17 in games played away from UPMC Park this season, while only being 13-19 at home.

Eastern League Stories from June 16, 2018

