Squirrels Snap Sens' Streak to Even Series

June 16, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





The Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Harrisburg Senators 5-1 Saturday night at FNB Field. The loss snapped the Senators' six-game winning streak.

Senators starter Jaron Long did not allow a hit through the first three innings before Richmond scored the game's first run in the fourth. After a two-out double by Dylan Davis, Aramis Garcia hit a flyball to left-center field that was dropped by the left-fielder Adam Brett Walker, which allowed a run to score.

Miguel Gomez led off the sixth with a home run to right to double the Richmond lead.

The Squirrels plated an additional run in the seventh. With the bases loaded and two outs, C.J. Hinijosa hit a run-scoring infield single up the third base line to put Richmond ahead 3-0.

Long (1-4) allowed three runs, one earned, while striking out three and walking a pair across six and a third innings.

"That's the best he's thrown all year. He threw the ball in and mixed in some curveballs and changeups. He really just made one mistake," Senators manager Matt LeCroy said. "He did a nice job and gave us some innings to give the bullpen a blow."

Squirrels starter Conner Menez (1-0) worked six shutout and three hit innings as he retired the last 15 Senators batters he faced.

Adam Brett Walker put the Senators on the board in the seventh by crushing a long home run to left. Later in the inning the Senators loaded the bases with two outs, but Kelvin Gutierrez hit a line drive to center field that was caught by Ronnie Jebavy to retire the side.

"We couldn't take advantage of some big opportunities and we couldn't get that big hit," LeCroy said. "(The players) battled and put themselves in some good spots, they just couldn't get that big blow."

Richmond padded the lead in the top of the ninth when Luigi Rodriguez hit a two-run home run to left to put Richmond in front 5-1, which would be the final score. After the Senators loaded the bases in the seventh, the Squirrels bullpen retired the final seven batters of the game to clinch the win.

"We didn't catch the ball and we gave them too many freebies," LeCroy said. "We just couldn't recover from it."

The Senators and Flying Squirrels play the rubber match of the series Sunday afternoon. Kyle McGowin takes the bump for the Senators against Richmond starter Garrett Williams. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Harrisburg 96.5 & 95.3 FM and 1400 AM or at www.cbssportsharrisburg.com beginning at 1:15 p.m.

