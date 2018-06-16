Biggio's Blast Not Enough as 'Cats Fall in Altoona

ALTOONA, PA - Cavan Biggio homered as part of a four-RBI performance and Bo Bichette had two hits with two runs scored, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) dropped their second consecutive game to the Altoona Curve (Pirates) in what was a 9-5 loss at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Fisher Cats (39-28) opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. Jon Berti singled and Bichette followed with a double. Biggio drove in the first run of the night with a sacrifice fly.

A couple of walks proved costly for New Hampshire starter Justin Dillon in the bottom of the fourth inning. Bryan Reynolds walked, Jin-De Jhang singled and Jordan George walked to load the bases. Stephen Alemais tied the game with a sacrifice fly and Logan Ratledge ripped a double into the left field corner to put the Curve up 2-1.

The first five batters reached in the Altoona fifth and all five scored. Will Craig's 10th homer of the season was a three-run shot. Reynolds then doubled, scoring on a single by Jhang as the Curve opened up a 6-1 lead.

New Hampshire cut the lead to 6-4 in the top of the sixth. Jon Berti was hit-by-pitch, Bichette singled and Biggio ripped his 14th home run. He now has 52 RBI on the year, tied for second-most in the Eastern League.

The Curve (34-28) answered with a second three-run homer of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Craig walked, Reynolds singled and Jhang's third hit of the night - a home run - made it 9-4.

The Fisher Cats picked up a fifth run in the top of the eighth inning. Bichette walked, scoring on a double by Harold Ramirez. Ramirez also had two hits for New Hampshire (2-for-4).

Pedro Vasquez (W, 1-4) picked up his first win of the season, working the first six innings for Altoona. Dillon (L, 1-2) took the loss. Zach Jackson retired all seven batters he faced in a strong relief effort for the Fisher Cats, striking out three batters.

The Fisher Cats look to salvage the final game in Altoona on Sunday at 6:00 pm. before heading to Erie for three games. RHP Jon Harris (4-3, 5.43) is scheduled to start for the Fisher Cats Sunday against Altoona RHP Eduardo Vera (1-0, 2.57). Coverage begins with the pre-game show on the WGIR Fisher Cats Network at 5:45 p.m.

The next homestand opens on Friday, June 22 with the first of three games with the Reading Fightin Phils at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. For tickets and information, visit wwwnhfishercats.com.

