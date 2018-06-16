Goats Hold off Ponies Ninth Inning Stampede

HARTFORD- In front of their third straight sellout crowd and 19th sellout of the season, the Hartford Yard Goats held on for a 6-4 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Saturday night. Reliever Matt Pierpont enticed Patrick Mazeika to ground out with the bases loaded to end the game, in front of the club's seventh capacity crowd of the season, 6,850. Pierpont recorded a four-out save for his league-leading 18th. In the process he preserved starter Peter Lambert's sixth win. Lambert (6-2) registered his third straight win, pitching seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits. He walked one and struck out six.

The Yard Goats broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the sixth inning on a bases loaded walk to Wes Rogers, a ground out by Chris Rabago and an RBI single by Lambert. After the Mets affiliate cut the lead to 4-3, Nelson Molina slugged a two-run homer in the eighth inning for some insurance for Hartford. With one out in the ninth inning, however, former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow singled, to start a rally that led to one run and the bases loaded, game-ending ground out.

Hartford (32-35), assured of its first series win since the first week of June, pulled to within two games of the third place Rumble Ponies. The Yard Goats were led by Molina's home run and single. Brendan Rodgers added two hits.

Josh Allen and Tebow each had two hits for Binghamton (34-33), losers of five straight. Starting pitcher Justin Dunn, the Mets first round draft choice in 2016, suffered the loss in his second Double-A start. Dunn once pitched at The Gunnery School in Connecticut, before attending Boston College.

The three-game series and homestand wrap up on Sunday afternoon at 5:05. LHP Jack Wynkoop will pitch for the Yard Goats against RHP Mickey Jannis for Binghamton.

The game will be televised on Vantage Sportsnet, broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and streamed on newsradio.1410.com and MiLB.com.

Binghamton 4-8-1Hartford 6-10-3

WP: Peter Lambert (6-2)

LP: Justin Dunn (1-1)

S: Matt Pierpont (18)

HR: Molina (2), Oberste (6)

T- 2:47

A- 6,850

