Cessa Joins Thunder on Rehab

The New York Yankees have made the following moves affecting the Thunder roster.

- RHP Luis Cessa - Transfer of Major League Rehab from Tampa to Trenton

- RHP Paul Young - Transferred from Staten Island to Trenton

- LHP Justin Kamplain - Transferred from Trenton to Tampa

Cessa is slated to start tonight's game against the Erie SeaWolves.

The moves leave the Thunder with 25 active players on the roster which is the Eastern League maximum.

The 2018 season, the 25th in franchise history, continues tonight at ARM & HAMMER Park. RHP Luis Cessa gets the ball for the Thunder tonight, RHP Spencer Turnbull will go for the Erie SeaWolves. Pre-game coverage begins on 920 AM The Jersey at 6:40pm with Jon Mozes and Spenser Smith. The game will also be available online at www.trentonthunder.com/broadcast

