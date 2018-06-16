Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #67 - Rumble Ponies (34-32) at Yard Goats (31-35) - 6:05 PM

"Man, if I made one million dollars I would come in at six in the morning, sweep the stands, wash the uniforms, clean out the office, manage the team and play the games." -Duke Snider

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(34-32), 3rd Eastern Division, 5.0 GB

(New York Mets)

HARTFORD YARD GOATS

(31-35), 4th Eastern Division, 9.0 GB

(Colorado Rockies)

Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 6:05 PM

Dunkin Donuts Park - Hartford, CT

RHP Justin Dunn (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Peter Lambert (5-2, 2.51)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

PONIES SKID CONTINUES IN HARTFORD: Binghamton dropped their fourth straight game, falling to Hartford 6-3 on Friday night at Dunkin Donuts Park. For the third straight game, the Ponies opponent scored first and Binghamton never led. Trailing 6-1 entering the ninth, the Rumble Ponies plated two runs and brought the tying run to the plate, before the game's conclusion.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Justin Dunn makes his second start with Binghamton after a nine-game stint with St. Lucie (High-A) to start the 2018 campaign. In his Double-A debut, the first-rounder tossed seven shutout innings against Trenton in a win. He allowed just two hits and struck out nine.

NEW LONGBALL LEADERS: Forrest Wall's home run on Friday night propelled Hartford into the Eastern League lead in home runs with 65. The Rumble Ponies have hit just six home runs over their last 14 games, never more than one longball in any of the 14 games.

WELCOME ABOARD: Josh Allen and Joey Terdoslavich made their Rumble Ponies debuts on Friday night after being signed earlier in the day. Allen, playing in his first affiliated baseball game, finished 1-for-4. Terdoslavich, participating in his fourth career Double-A season, also finished 1-for-4.

YARD GOATS GAINING: Hartford has won three straight games against Binghamton.

HITTING THE RUMBLE STRIPS: Binghamton has lost four straight games for the first time since May 8 to May 10. The Rumble Ponies skid has stretched to six losses over the last seven games. Hartford is three games back of Binghamton, while Binghamton remains five games back of both Trenton and New Hampshire in the Eastern Division.

TOMAS' TORCH: Tomas Nido caught all four would-be base stealers on Friday night. Sam Hilliard, Brian Mundell, Dom Nunez, and Scott Burcham were each gunned down trying to swipe second base.

HIT PARADE: Rumble Ponies pitching has allowed a 54 hits over the last four games. That's the most hits allowed by Binghamton over a four-game stretch since July 2011 (55).

PRECISION PETER: Hartford RHP Peter Lambert is slated to make his 13th start of the season. The Rumble Ponies offense, which has scored 10 runs over the last four games, will deal with Lambert's 2.51 ERA - the best in the Eastern League. Lambert has tossed 17.2 innings over his last two starts, allowing two earned runs with 12 strikeouts.

UP NEXT: Binghamton and Hartford conclude their three game set on Sunday evening. RHP Mickey Jannis goes for the Ponies against Yard Goats LHP Jack Wynkoop. First pitch at Dunkin Donuts Park is slated for 5:05 PM.

