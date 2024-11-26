Elfrid Payton Dishes out Career-High 21 Assists #GLeagueAlum

November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Elfrid Payton has CRAZY court vision! The Birmingham Squadron #NBACallUp dished out a CAREER-HIGH 21 assists for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Pacers last night. #GLeagueAlum

