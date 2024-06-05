Edwin Diaz to Pitch for Cyclones on Thursday as Part of MLB Rehab Assignment

CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In conjunction with the New York Mets, the Brooklyn Cyclones announced on Thursday that two-time Major League All-Star and 2022 National League Reliever of the Year RHP Edwin Díaz will pitch on Thursday at Maimonides Park as part of a Major League rehab assignment.

Díaz, 30, will be the fifth player to make a Major League rehab appearance for the Cyclones in 2024. C Francisco Alvarez appeared in games on Tuesday and Wednesday, catching the first nine-inning no-hitter in franchise history. RHPs Drew Smith, Tylor Megill, and Sean Reid-Foley appeared on the mound on May 26, April 27, and April 14, respectively.

The Puerto Rico native was placed on the Mets' 15-day injured list on May 29 with right shoulder impingement. In 20 relief appearances for New York, Díaz is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA (12 ER in 20.0 IP), five saves, seven walks, and 30 strikeouts.

The New York Mets acquired Díaz with 2B Robinson Canó and cash considerations from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for OF Jay Bruce, RHP Anthony Swarzak, RHP Gerson Bautista, OF Jarred Kelenic and RHP Justin Dunn on December 3, 2018.

Thursday will be Pride Night at Maimonides Park with the first 1,000 fans receiving a special pride-themed Brooklyn Cyclones cap. Following the game, all fans are invited to stick around to run the bases. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Coverage on SNY will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.brooklyncyclones.com or by calling the box office at 718-507-TIXX.

