Grasshoppers Defeat the BlueClaws, 6-5 Wednesday Evening

June 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 6-5 on Wednesday, June 5. The Grasshoppers improved to 31-21 while the BlueClaws fell to 28-25. Greensboro outhit Jersey Shore 9-7 as the Grasshoppers had two mishaps to the BlueClaws one.

Outfielder Charles McAdoo led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-3 with one run scored. Outfielder Hudson Head followed close behind as he went 2-3 with two RBI. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Termarr Johnson, Mitch Jebb, Lonnie White Jr., Josiah Sightler, and Luke Brown.

Leading at the dish for the BlueClaws was infielder Otto Kemp as he went 3-4 with two home runs, three RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Jersey Shore were also tallied by Leandro Pineda, Ryan Leitch, Zach Arnold, and Jordan Dissin.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco as he gave up five hits, four earned runs, and two free bases on two innings of work. Alessandro Ercolani recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Jersey Shore was righthanded pitcher Estibenzon Jimenez as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up six hits, four earned runs, and one free base on 4.2 innings of work. Jordi Martinez took the loss for the BlueClaws and fell to 0-1 on the season.

