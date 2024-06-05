Kemp Homers Twice, But Claws Fall 6-5 to Greensboro on Wednesday

GREENSBORO, NC - Otto Kemp hit two home runs but the BlueClaws fell 6-5 to Greensboro on Wednesday, dropping to 3.5 games behind the first place Grasshoppers.

Jersey Shore (28-25) has dropped three in a row including the first two games in this series to Greensboro (31-21), the first two meetings of the year between the two teams.

The BlueClaws jumped out to a quick lead in the first when Otto Kemp launched his third home run of the season. They added to the lead in the second on the first home run for the year for Ryan Leitch. Zach Arnold added an RBI single for a 3-0 lead. Kemp added an RBI single later in the inning to give the BlueClaws a four run advantage.

Greensboro got back in the game with a run in the second and two more in the third to cut the lead to 4-3. They tied the game in the fifth on an RBI single from Hudson Head.

Estibenzon Jimenez struck out the next batter and then was removed after 4.1 innings. He allowed four runs with six strikeouts and one walk.

Lonnie White, who had a walk-off single on Tuesday, homered off Jordi Martinez (0-1) to start the sixth and give Greensboro a 5-4 lead. They added a run in the seventh on an error.

Kemp then went deep for the second time in the top of the eighth, but that would be the final run of the game. Kemp's two-home run game was the first by the BlueClaws since Gabriel Rincones, Jr. had one at Hudson Valley on August 12th last year. Kemp had three hits in the game.

Ryan Harbin threw a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save of the season. Alessandro Ercolani (2-1) threw three scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:30 pm. RHP Jean Cabrera starts for Jersey Shore.

